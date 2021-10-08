Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 3,700 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,890 ($50.82) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SDR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,576.43 ($46.73).

Get Schroders alerts:

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,493 ($45.64) on Thursday. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,700.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,612.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.