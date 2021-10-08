ScS Group (LON:SCS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCS. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON SCS opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.52 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

