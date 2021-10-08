Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is Fort L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

STX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

