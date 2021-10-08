Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $79.72 and last traded at $79.80. Approximately 81,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,983,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Specifically, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.