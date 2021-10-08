Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

