Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $2.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

SHIP stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

