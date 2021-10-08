Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Moelis & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,870,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

