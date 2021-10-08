SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SeaSpine by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.