SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Elizabeth Gulacsy Sells 3,187 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

