SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

