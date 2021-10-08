SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 195,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

