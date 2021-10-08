Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Update

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Sema4 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $7.88 on Friday. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

