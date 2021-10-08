Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

SMLR stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

