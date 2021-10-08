SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 20,700 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.

SEMrush stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 239,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,850. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

