Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $79.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

SMTC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. Semtech has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

