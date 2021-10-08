Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after buying an additional 3,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347,894 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,446,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,893,000 after purchasing an additional 354,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

