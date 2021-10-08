Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 22,713 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

