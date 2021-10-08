Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,449 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Masco by 192.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

MAS stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

