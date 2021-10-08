Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth about $28,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BOX by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 786,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BOX opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

