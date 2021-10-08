Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.18 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 76,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

