Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

