SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 82.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 68.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

