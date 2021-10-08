SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 22.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.70 million, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.