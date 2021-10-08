SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 25,275 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Crane by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.