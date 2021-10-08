Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 280 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NCBS opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $758.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

