Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:KOP opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

