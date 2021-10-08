Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,835 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,458,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

