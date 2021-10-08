Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $166.92 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

