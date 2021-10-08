Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,549 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 35.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 74.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,372,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,669,000 after acquiring an additional 339,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

