Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,991 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

