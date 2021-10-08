Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.21 million, a PE ratio of -90.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

