Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $248,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $204.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion and a PE ratio of -27.73. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 638.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 130.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in DoorDash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 78.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

