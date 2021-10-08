Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 762.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

