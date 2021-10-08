Short Interest in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Declines By 16.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

