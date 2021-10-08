Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Decreases By 21.7%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 915,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 311.8 days.

CDPYF opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.1478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

CDPYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

