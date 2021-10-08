Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Drops By 20.8%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $262,704,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after buying an additional 4,371,730 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 78,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

CUK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.34. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.