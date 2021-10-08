Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Drops By 16.0%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 23.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of cbdMD by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in cbdMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.69. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. On average, analysts forecast that cbdMD will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

