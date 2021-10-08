Short Interest in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Declines By 16.1%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.98% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YLDE opened at $40.51 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

