Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expands By 19.2%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

