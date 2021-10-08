Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expands By 27.3%

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 735,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

