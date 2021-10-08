Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Grows By 22.3%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 191.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

