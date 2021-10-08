Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Rises By 26.7%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Indoor Harvest
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.