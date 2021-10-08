Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Rises By 26.7%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,636,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

