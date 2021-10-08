Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Decreases By 19.2%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KAHC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 40,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,485. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,482,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 425,958 shares during the period.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.