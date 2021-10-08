Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rises By 24.4%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

