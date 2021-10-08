Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Grows By 24.7%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at $92,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NHTC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

