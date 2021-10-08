Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Increases By 25.7%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth $101,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. North Atlantic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

