Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Increases By 20.4%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Park City Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Park City Group by 132.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCYG opened at $5.70 on Friday. Park City Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

