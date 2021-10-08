Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Drops By 15.7%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VASO opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.24. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

