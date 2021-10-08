Short Interest in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rises By 24.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

In other news, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.