Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Decreases By 19.5%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WPP by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in WPP by 2,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,395. WPP has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

